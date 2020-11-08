Man wanted following domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, believed to be in North Carolina

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are currently seeking a 40-year-old man from North Carolina following a domestic-related shooting incident that sent a woman to a local hospital.
Reports say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road.
The adult woman was airlifted via Nightingale to a local hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries.
Police say 40-year-old Antron Leon Gatling from Gates County fled the scene before Suffolk Police arrived.
Gatling is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny, assault and battery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
At this time, he is presumed to be in North Carolina.
