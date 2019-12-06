Man with mental disability missing in Wayne Co., may be traveling to Wisconsin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man with mental disability has been reported missing in Wayne County since December 1.

21-year-old Patrick Pigeon is described to be approximately 5’5 and 115lbs.

Patrick Pigeon

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Pigeon was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt with a thumbs up in white, a black jacket, and black gloves with the fingertip cut out.

Pigeon may be traveling by bus or attempted to hitchhike a ride to Wisconsin, deputies said.

If you have any information contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 and ask for Case Det. Sgt. Pat Mathews or Lt. Jonathon Griffin.