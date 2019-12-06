Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Man with mental disability missing in Wayne Co., may be traveling to Wisconsin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Patrick Pigeon

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man with mental disability has been reported missing in Wayne County since December 1.

21-year-old Patrick Pigeon is described to be approximately 5’5 and 115lbs.

Patrick Pigeon

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Pigeon was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt with a thumbs up in white, a black jacket, and black gloves with the fingertip cut out.

Pigeon may be traveling by bus or attempted to hitchhike a ride to Wisconsin, deputies said.

If you have any information contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 and ask for Case Det. Sgt. Pat Mathews or Lt. Jonathon Griffin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV