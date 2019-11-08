Camp Lejeune Marine arrested on child solicitation charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – An active-duty marine at Camp Lejeune was arrested on base Thursday on child solicitation charges.

Justin Collins, 21, a Georgia native, is charged with felony criminal offenses: one count of Solicitation of a Child by Computer, First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Collins is accused of messaging two teenage females using the social media app Snapchat.

Investigators say one of the females had been in contact with Collins for several months.

Criminal charges were obtained after Collins expressed interest in having sexual relations with one of the girls and offered to meet her in Pender County.

Collins is currently being held in the Pender County Jail under a $200,000.00 bond.