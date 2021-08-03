Martin County Schools vote students, staff to wear masks during upcoming school year

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County Schools on Tuesday became the latest district to adopt a mask mandate.

After recommendations from the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper, all students in grades K-12 in Martin County along with teachers and staff will be required to wear masks. They will be optional for athletes during games.

Pitt County Schools tables mask requirements for upcoming school year, decision to be made on August 16

“Like with every decision safety is our number one concern,” said Martin County Superintendent David Fonseca.

Craven County BOE decides mandatory mask mandate for staff, students K-8; Optional for grades 9-12

Fonseca believes masks are the safest way to start the school year. In a 4-2 decision, board members made the vote based on the rising cases in the county.

Greene County Schools will require masks to be worn for all staff, students indoors

“Our numbers had been looking really good up until very recently. We didn’t think we would be here and with a change in numbers they were in a tough position and they made what they felt was the best decision for the staff and students,” said Sarah Stalls, Public Information Officer.

Beaufort County Schools make masks optional for students, employees

Athletic directors decided to make masks optional for athletes.

“Majority of our athletics at this time being outdoors. Some are indoors but those sports are able to spread our students out and they are isolated away from fans during that time,” said Clay Wagner, Director of Student and Family Services.

Duplin County Schools to require masks for students, staff during school year

While some may not be excited to continue wearing masks, Fonseca hopes everyone understands the decision.

Nash, Lee counties vote to mandate masks for all students, staff

“Bear with us. Safety is our number one concern we are all hoping that the vaccinations across the state and the nation continue to work so that we can eliminate the face masks as soon as possible,” said Fonseca.

Tyrrell County Schools decides to make masks optional; Washington County to require masks

The school year will look different but leaders are excited to see students and families face to face.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all of our students and staff and parents to our buildings. we are excited about the 2021-2022 school year and we appreciate their support,” Fonseca said.