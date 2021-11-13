Martin Co. Sheriff’s ask public help in finding missing teenage girls

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in Martin Co. are asking for the community’s help in locating two teenage girls who deputies say ran away from a group home.

Deputies say Destiny Shyrier and Tavionna Smallwood ran away from a group home located on Roy Beach Road.

Shyrier is described as a black female, last seen wearing a brown bonnet with black pants and having braided hair.

Smallwood is also described as a black female, last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Both girls are 16 years old.

If you have seen either of these two females, please contact Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555 or the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500.