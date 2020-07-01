MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Martin Community College welcomes a new president.

Wesley Beddard officially began his new position as president at the college Monday. Beddard previously worked in the NC Community College System office in Raleigh.

He has also served as a dean at Beaufort Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Wilkes Community College.

Beddard is excited to serve the students, faculty, and community.

“Connecting, coming in learning the employers and the partners in the area and connecting with them and then ultimately focus on service to students and their needs, said Beddard.

Beddard fills the position left behind by Dr. Paul Hutchins, who was put on administrative leave and retired in May 2019.