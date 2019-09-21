Live Now
Martin County Animal Enforcement holds rabies clinic

Martin County Animal Enforcement will soon be holding its annual rabies vaccination clinic to ensure that your animals are protected from the rabies virus.

North Carolina General Statute 130A-185 states that owners of dogs, cats and ferrets over the age of 4 months shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 am through 12:00 pm at the Bear Grass Fire Department on September 21, 2019.

The vaccination cost is $10.00 per animal. If you have more than 10 animals that need vaccination, contact Martin County Animal Enforcement to schedule a date / time when a Deputy can come to your location and administer the vaccination.

