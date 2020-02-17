Martin County passes resolution to protect Second Amendment rights

(WNCT) “When I was elected, I raised my right hand and I swore that I would support the U.S. constitution so the Second Amendment is part of that,” said Martin County Commissioner, Ronnie Smith.

Martin County Commissioners unanimously passed this resolution last week. It declares the county’s support for the protection of second amendment rights.

Martin County is joining the growing list of counties in the East including Beaufort, Jones, Pamlico, Wayne, and Craven counties.

“It stated a request to the legislature not to pass restrictions on second amendment rights,” said David Bone, Martin County manager.

Bone said people are concerned about the gun control measures in Virginia where the Governor proposed a bill to ban assault weapons.

“Hunting and gun rights are very important to our citizens. There are a lot of gun owners in Martin County so of course, it’s a very important issue to them,” said Bone. “We are so close to the Virginia line there is some concern that that legislation may bleed over into North Carolina.”

Commissioner Ronnie Smith said many citizens spoke in favor of the resolution. He said the commission’s resolution received overwhelming community support.

“Once we approved it, we had a lot of people there, they applauded. So that sends a message to me that we were doing what they would love for us to do,” said Smith.