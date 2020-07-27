Martin County Schools to start with 9 weeks of remote learning, parents react

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “It was a big shock that they decided to do the first nine weeks online. I understand why but it is difficult for some families who don’t have internet. I know a lot who don’t,” said Rebecca Manning.

Many families in rural Martin County lack internet access and electronic devices. Rebecca Manning has two children in the district. She ran into issues with remote learning last semester.

“We have internet access and it’s fairly reliable we just had issues because we only had one laptop between both kids. I would do the little one’s stuff with him over the phone and the oldest would use the laptop,” she said.

The school district is taking concerns like these into consideration. It’s providing remote learning guidance to students and parents. Any students who need a computer will get one from the district. Administrators are also working to help provide more internet access.

“I think they did a really good job during the spring. I know a lot of people who utilized that program. They gave out hot spots as well as laptops,” Manning said.

She hopes she can help her children as the school year begins.

“I’m a little worried because I’m not a teacher by any means. I struggled over the Spring especially with my oldest so I’m a little overwhelmed thinking about doing this for nine weeks,” she said.

Parents say, ultimately, district leaders are right to start the year with remote learning.

“I’m very grateful the school has decided to go that route for safety purposes,” said Brandi Bragg.

“If it’s not safe I don’t blame them for keeping the kids at home. I just want the people at the school to stay safe and my children to be safe,” Manning said.

School administrators plan to contact students and parents through July 28 to determine individual and district technology needs.