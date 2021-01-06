Martin County Schools to transition to virtual learning Jan. 11

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “In my opinion my kids are doing great with virtual learning. I know that some struggle,” said Kristi Godley.

Martin County Schools will transition its students to virtual learning. That’s due to spiking case numbers across the county. Kristi Godley is mom to a first-grader. She prefers virtual learning, and knows COVID isn’t easy for schools and their employees.

“This face to face thing is being immensely negated by the county not being able to handle the substitutes situation. The schools are struggling,” she said.

School superintendent Dr. David Fonseca says there was an outbreak at Jamesville and Rogers Elementary Schools.

“At Jamesville and Rogers there was a teacher and 14 kids that were quarantined a couple of weeks ago,” said Fonseca.

“Are there 24 staff members with COVID? There are 24 staff members right now to our knowledge who are documented to be either with COVID or out due to exposure.”

Rebeccah Zabawski, a mom with a full-time job… and four children in school feels the board’s decision did not come with much warning and that she’s scrambling to find child care.

Administrators say they will still distribute pick-up meals at each school and will offer laptops and wifi hotspots to families.

Martin County students will transition to remote learning for 2 weeks starting on January 11th.