Martin County students celebrate National Read Across America Day

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Today is National Read Across America Day.

It’s also known as “Dr. Seuss Day,” marking the birthday of Dr. Seuss’s creator, the late Theodore Geisel. In Martin County, children celebrated also known as Dr. Seuss Day.

March 2nd is the famous author’s birthday.

Martin County is marking the annual event as part of Read Across America, an initiative that encourages children to read more.

Today, children from learning centers across the county took part in educational activities and reading sessions.

Organizers want to encourage kids to be passionate readers and find ways to incorporate reading into their daily habits.

“It’s what they’ll use throughout the rest of their life so if we can get them reading at an earlier age it will increase their scores throughout school and it will definitely get them kindergarten ready which is our primary focus,” said Ashley Lewis, with Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

Children between the ages of 1 and 5 attended the Dr. Seuss birthday celebration at the Martin County tele-center today. March is also designate as National Reading Month.