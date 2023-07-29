RALEIGH, N.C — Lythe El-Hulu of Mint Hill took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize.

El-Hulu bought his lucky Hot 5’s ticket from Stars Mart on West C Street in Kannapolis.

He stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Hot 5’s game debuted July of 2022 with five top prizes of $200,000. Since El-Hulu won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.

The Hot 5's game debuted July of 2022 with five top prizes of $200,000. Since El-Hulu won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.