Mecklenburg County man stops for Christmas groceries, bags $250,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Christmas came early for Michael Rosenbrock of Mint Hill after he won $250,000 while getting groceries for his holiday dinner.

Rosenbrock said, ” I’m hosting the family this year. I wanted to make sure I picked everything up early. I’m making ham, meatballs, stuffing, the whole shebang.”

Rosenbrock claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

The $5 ticket launched in August with three $250,000 prizes. One top prize remains.