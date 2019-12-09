1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Medicare special enrollment period for recipients affected by Hurricane Dorian

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9oys-across-north-carolina[1]_1521829192511.jpg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Medicare beneficiaries impacted by Hurricane Dorian have been granted a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for 2020 benefits.

This SEP gives extra time to enroll in a Medicare health or prescription drug plan.

 This SEP allows enrollment through Jan. 31, 2020 with coverage to begin Feb. 1, 2020.

The SEP is in effect for the following N.C. counties:

  • Beaufort,
  • Brunswick
  • Camden
  • Carteret
  • Columbus
  • Craven
  • Currituck
  • Dare
  • Duplin
  • Greene
  • Hoke
  • Hyde
  • Jones
  • Lenoir
  • New Hanover
  • Onslow
  • Pamlico
  • Pasquotank
  • Pender
  • Perquimans
  • Pitt,
  • Robeson
  • Sampson
  • Tyrrell
  • Washington
  • Wayne

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV