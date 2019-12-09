Medicare special enrollment period for recipients affected by Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Medicare beneficiaries impacted by Hurricane Dorian have been granted a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for 2020 benefits.
This SEP gives extra time to enroll in a Medicare health or prescription drug plan.
This SEP allows enrollment through Jan. 31, 2020 with coverage to begin Feb. 1, 2020.
The SEP is in effect for the following N.C. counties:
- Beaufort,
- Brunswick
- Camden
- Carteret
- Columbus
- Craven
- Currituck
- Dare
- Duplin
- Greene
- Hoke
- Hyde
- Jones
- Lenoir
- New Hanover
- Onslow
- Pamlico
- Pasquotank
- Pender
- Perquimans
- Pitt,
- Robeson
- Sampson
- Tyrrell
- Washington
- Wayne