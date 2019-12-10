Mega Millions jackpot above $300 million for third December in a row

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Education Lottery has announced for the third December in a row, the Mega Millions jackpot is over $300 million.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is a $314 million annuity worth $212.3 million.

“Games like Mega Millions give people a reason to dream a little this holiday season,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of N.C. Education Lottery.

“The game offers life-changing prizes. We’d love to see someone from North Carolina celebrate the season by winning the jackpot.”

In 2018 and 2017, the Mega Millions jackpot reached over $300 million during the December holidays.

Both jackpots were won early in the New Year.

Mega Millions offers players nine ways to win.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

This Mega Millions jackpot has helped the lottery raise over $5.5 million for education in North Carolina.

So far, two North Carolinians have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.