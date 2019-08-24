Michael Drejka found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Markeis McGlockton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury in Pinellas County, Florida has found Michael Drejka guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton.

Jurors came to a unanimous decision Friday night after more than six hours of deliberations. Crying could be heard in the courtroom as the verdict was announced.

Drejka will now be remanded into custody and will be held without bond until he is sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled to take place Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

The manslaughter trial moved much more quickly than expected. The trial was expected to last two weeks but ended up lasting just a few days.

A jury was seated in the trial on Tuesday. Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday. The prosecution and defense teams delivered closing arguments Friday. Jurors then began to deliberate shortly after 4 p.m.

The jury returned with a verdict in the controversial high-profile trial just after 10:30 p.m.

The shooting

The July 19, 2018, shooting death of Markeis McGlockton stemmed from an argument over a handicapped parking spot at a Clearwater convenience store.

Pinellas County deputies say 24-year-old Britany Jacobs parked her 2016 Chrysler 2000 in a handicapped parking spot outside the Circle A Food Store on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater. She waited outside in the car while her boyfriend, 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton took their 5-year-old son into the store.

While Jacobs was waiting, detectives say Michael Drejka approached her. The two then got into an argument about Jacobs parking in a handicapped spot.

A witness who saw Drejka and Jacobs arguing walked into the store and let the clerk know what was happening. According to witnesses, McGlockton left the store, at that point, and walked over to Drejka, who was still arguing with Jacobs.

Surveillance video shows McGlockton forcibly push Drejka to the ground. The video shows Drejka then take out a handgun and fire a single round at McGlockton, hitting him in the chest.

McGlockton was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.