Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo back at Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is holding it’s 2021 summer at the Greenville Convention Center.

The event goes from 10am – 5pm on Saturday, August 31st, 2021.

The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is an educational event geared toward reptile & amphibian enthusiasts.

Over 100 tables of exotic reptiles include snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders, and more can be checked out by attendees.

Food trucks and public restrooms are available for the event.

Admission is $10 for all guests 13 years of age and older, guests 12 and under are free. Admission is purchase at the door only.