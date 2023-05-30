JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department were near Holiday City Mobile Home Park when they heard shooting.

At 7:49 pm on May 28, officers responded to the area where the gun shots had come from and found that there were several rounds fired into a home on Terry Lane.

A fourteen year old was inside the home when shots were fired and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The minor was taken to the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejune.

Officers retrieved shell casings and spoke to witnesses.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are working on several leads and are identifying suspects. We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to come forward.” said Lieutenant Christopher Funcke, Investigative Services Supervisor.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to come forward and contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective S. Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938- 3273. There may be a reward for viable information.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).