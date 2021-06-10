Minors involved in high speed chase, crash in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sheriff Hans Miller tells 9OYS that a high-speed chase involving minors occurred Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in Onslow County.

Dangerous driving off Piney Green Road in Jacksonville caught the attention of Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputies.

After attempts to pull over the vehicle, the driver refused to corporate with law enforcement. The vehicle was identified as stolen since June 1st.

Speed resulted in the car to crash, minor injuries were sustained by people in the car.

All involved are identified, they are all under 18. No names will be released.

This is a developing story, you can stay with WNCT for updates.