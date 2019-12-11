Molar Express opens in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Martin Tyrell Washington Health Department is encouraging students to start healthy habits early by making it convenient for children to see the dentist.

“We really want to expand oral health care, especially for kids get them started on a routine every six months.

We want to see these kids every six months and be their dental home,” said Wes Gray, Martin Tyrell Washington Health Department Director.

The Molar Express has been in the works for two years and is finally in Williamston.

“The Molar Express is our molar dental clinic. It has 3 operatories, a waiting area for our patients. We’ve got bathroom facilities.

We’ve got everything on the trailer to do full preventive and restorative services for our patients.”

The Martin Tyrell Washington district health department received grants for the project from the Cannon Foundation and the Duke Endowment.

The dental van visited Riverside Middle school last week. It’s currently stationed at Williamston Primary School and is scheduled to serve 70 patients.

Health director Wes Gray said the Molar Express is convenient for parents and children.

“They can come right outside. They don’t have to leave school, they can do a quick visit 25 minutes 30 minutes and be right back to school. Less time out of the classroom” said Gray.

Most of their patients have insurance, but if a child doesn’t they will see the child for free.

After a week here at Williamston Primary School, the Molar Express will head to EJ Hayes Elementary.