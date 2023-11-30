RALEIGH, N.C. — Rosa Yearby of West End tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize.

Yearby checked her 20X The Cash ticket in the parking lot of Nic’s Pic Kwik on North Walnut Street in Pinebluff where she purchased the ticket. When she realized she won, Yearby wanted to confirm the win.

“I went back in and showed it to the ladies,” shared Yearby. “They were just as excited as I was.”

Yearby, a great-grandmother of 13, continued to celebrate by sharing the news with her family.

“I was so excited, I was just trembling,” Yearby said. “I really was. I almost couldn’t think of my kids’ numbers. My son said, ‘You need to get that ticket home.’”

Yearby kept the ticket close to her for the rest of the weekend. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters on November 20 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $178,126.

Yearby plans to pay bills and renovate her home with her winnings.

