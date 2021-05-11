Mother charged with murder after infant stabbed to death in Newport News; another young child in critical condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News mother is behind bars after police say she killed her infant and seriously injured her other young child in a stabbing Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Hilltop Drive, police said Tuesday. Officers initially got a call from a man who told them he had talked to his fiancée who was erratic. The man said he “received some threats of what he would be coming home to.”

In a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Drew said when officers got to the scene, they described the incident as “horrific.”

Watch the briefing from Chief Drew below:

“The thing they saw, they’ll remember for the rest of their careers,” said Drew.

Drew said officers located a 10-month-old and an 8-year-old suffering multiple stab wounds inside the apartment.

Police provided first aid, but the infant, identified by Drew as Zell Howard, died at the scene.

The 8-year-old was flown to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The mother, 35-year-old Sarah Whitney Ganoe, was arrested at the scene and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and malicious wounding, as well as two counts of felony child neglect.

Sarah Whitney Ganoe (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

The father of the 10-month-old arrived at the scene and was interviewed by police. The father of the 8-year-old is currently in another state.

Police confirmed that officers have previously been called to the residence for domestic and disorderly issues.

“Any loss of life is difficult, but it’s especially challenging when it involves innocent children,” said Chief Drew. “I cannot be more impressed with the professionalism and compassion demonstrated by Newport News police personnel, starting with the dispatchers who took the call to the officers, detectives and forensic technicians who handled and processed a horrific crime scene.”

No other details in the case were shared in a press release. Check back for more updates from WAVY’s Andy Fox.