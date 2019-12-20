Multiple arrests made after joint operation in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Several people have been arrested after a joint operation in Onslow county.

On Wednesday, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisted N.C. Probation and Parole with court-ordered searches on citizens who are on active probation or parole.

Officials said during the 15 searches that were conducted, seven people were found to be in possession of narcotics.

A total of twelve people was arrested, and their charges are:

Amanda Michelle High, 24, of Jacksonville: Order for arrest, failure to appear, driving while license revoked, drunk and disruptive, failure to wear seatbelt and $2,255 bond

Brian Wayne Warren Jr.,25, of Richlands: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and $2,500 bond

Rodney Jack Shope, 46, of Richlands: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and $2,500 bond

George Jerome Konat, 72, of Richlands: Order for arrest for larceny and $3,000 bond

Elijah James Parker, 25, of Midway Park: Possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia, possession oxycodone, possession clonazepam and $ 1,500 bond

James Matthew Brooks, 19 of Jacksonville: Possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia, probation violation and $6,000 bond

Alondra Shana Berry, 30, of Jacksonville: Driving while license revoked, reckless driving, improper passing, speeding and $2,000 bond

Prince Cleveland Humphrey Jr., 30, of Maysville: Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession drug paraphernalia, probation violation and $22,000 bond

Tyree Nathaniel Clement, 19, of Jacksonville: Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, conspiracy, manufacturing marijuana by repackaging, possession drug paraphernalia, probation violation and $22,000 bond

Bryna Shay Alphin, 21, of Jacksonville: Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, conspiracy, manufacturing marijuana by repackaging, possession drug paraphernalia, probation violation and $9,000 bond

Crystal Nicole Sandlin, 44, of Burgaw: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and $5,000 bond

Bruce Allan Chase, 48, of Sneads Ferry: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and $5,000 bond

All arrestees were transported to Onslow County Detention Center and had their first court appearance on Thursday.