Multiple drug arrests made in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s office made multiple arrests related to drug charges over the past week.

Shaun Michael Lysogorski, 34, of New Bern is charged with possession schedule I controlled substance, possession controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Andre McDaniels, 20, of Maysville is charged with possession controlled substance on jail premises.

Lacey Palmer, 32, of Vanceboro is charged with possession schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer.

Michael Alan Verville, 29, of Vanceboro is charged with possession schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer.

Zachary Perdue, 25, of New Bern is charged with possession schedule VI controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia, and trespassing.

Chip Hughes, Craven County Sherriff said, ” In our continued fight against illegal narcotics in Craven County the following subjects were recently arrested or charged with drug offenses by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.”