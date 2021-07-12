Multiple fatalities reported in Salisbury wreck Monday, officials say

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were killed in a fiery wreck in Salisbury on Monday, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the accident around 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, near 7030 US 601 near Young Road in Salisbury.

The Franklin Fire Department was on the scene and reported three people were killed describing the scene as ‘pin-in and vehicle fire.’ Roadways in the surrounding area will be shut down for an extended amount of time, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

