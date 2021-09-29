MumFest returns to Downtown New Bern for October 2021

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The award-winning fall festival, MumFest, is returning to historic Downtown New Bern for the month of October! Restaurant dining, artisans, food trucks, vendors, live music, amusement rides, shopping, galleries, and more!

This month is MumMonth, so you can celebrate all month long! Organizers of the event say this year the festival will return with its normal layout and experience but will have additional social distancing between vendors. Event programs will be digital this year, as opposed to physical programs. Event-goers can access those programs through QR codes on signs throughout the festival.

The festival finishes on October 29th at Lawson Creek Park with a concert featuring 3-time Grammy Award-winning artist Nelly.

Schedule of Events/Timeline for Saturday, October 9th:

10 am: Union Point MumArch, Shopping & Food Vendors, Amusement Rides Opens

11am: Miller Lite Beer Garden with Live Music Opens Must be 21 years old to drink – Please drink responsibly

6:30 pm: Shopping & Food vendors close

7pm: Miller Lite Beer Garden Closes

8 pm: Amusement Rides Close

Schedule of Events/Timeline for Sunday, October 10th:

10 am: Union Point MumArch, Shopping & Food Vendors, Amusement Rides Opens

11am: Miller Lite Beer Garden Opens Must be 21 years old to drink – Please drink responsibly

5pm: Festival Closes for 2021

MumFeast! is back this year too! Happening October 15th and 16th, celebrate Downtown New Bern’s restaurants in a weekend-long dining-in-the-streets event! Plus, a food truck rodeo, several dozen street vendors, and live music! Downtown streets will close Friday, October 15 at 5pm and reopen Saturday, October 16 at 10:00pm. MumFeast! is held on Middle, Pollock, and Craven streets.

Free remote parking and shuttle service will be provided by the City from Lawson Creek Park to the MumFest Riverside Auto Group main entrance on Broad and Hancock. The shuttle will run Saturday, October 9th from 9am to 8:30pm and Sunday, October 10th from 9:30am to 5:30pm.

Downtown streets will close at 5pm on Friday, October 8th through 8pm on Sunday, October 10th. All cars must be off the streets before 5pm Friday.