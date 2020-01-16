N.C. Aquarium offers discounted rate with a non-perishable food donation on MLK Day

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will offer half-priced admission with a non-perishable food donation on Jan. 20, 2020, Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Each reduced rate ticket requires at least one donated item.

All donations will be delivered to Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City and will help in the fight against hunger. Needed items include but are not limited to canned vegetables, canned fruits, peanut butter, jams, and jellies, cooking oil, cereal (adult and children), flour, sugar, and rice.

Liz Baird, Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores director says, ” This is a tough time for many families in our community. The food drive is a great way to give back and support those in need. Together we can make a difference.”

According to the press release, this offer is not valid in combination with other discounted pricing.

All three North Carolina aquariums, located at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island, will offer the discounted rate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.