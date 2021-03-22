N.C. groups responding to the recent attack on Asian Americans in Atlanta

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is a long-standing history of anti-Asian hate crimes rooted in white supremacy across the nation.

“North Carolina Asian American’s Together,” (NCAAT) created a way for people to report acts of discrimination during the health crisis last year. They use a Bias Reporting Portal, which can be accessed here.

“We keep the information completely confidential. We don’t share it with anybody, not even law enforcement, so folks can feel safe telling us,” said Ricky Leung, Senior Director of Programs at NCAAT.

People are taking to the streets to denounce racism and xenophobia after a white man shot and killed eight people in massage businesses on March 16. Six of the victims were women with Asian descent.

Leaders with the organization tell 9OYS the attack in Atlanta struck an emotional chord throughout the community. NCAAT wants to see elected officials work better to understand the issues within groups of marginalized people and provide them with appropriate resources.

“Making sure that our communities have adequate access to healthcare, housing and access. Not just physical access but language access, and culturally relevant outreach to our community so that it’s not just there but they know that it’s there and it is indeed accessible,” Leung said.

North Carolina lawmakers say they plan to renew efforts to pass legislation against hate crimes. Leung says this is important to make sure incidences are properly classified.

NCAAT has also crowd-sourced a resource bank for Asian Americans living here in North Carolina. You can access those resources here.