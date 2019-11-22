N.C. Packs 4 Patriots is looking to the community to help support troops this holiday season

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Ahead of the holidays one local non-profit organization is working to bring a touch of home to deployed troops.

North Carolina Packs 4 Patriots are putting together care packages to express appreciation for all troops service and sacrifices.

The organization has been supporting troops and their families for more than thirteen years.

For Barbara Whitehead, the volunteer director at NC Packs 4 Patriots, this is something personal.

“I’m the mom of two soldiers so we have missed Christmas and birthdays and to know that the soldiers are opening these small gestures it’s not even big enough to say thank you from America,” she says.

Year after year volunteers get together to make care packages during the busiest time of year, the holidays.

The goal is to create packages with items that remind troops of home, this includes snacks, socks, handwritten letters, crafts and more.

One volunteer comes all the way from Emerald Isle to help get the job done.

“Every time we tell someone about the projects we’re doing they feel that this is a need in our country to send items to people who are deployed and can’t be here especially for the holidays,” says Judy Dobler.

NC Packs 4 Patriots is looking to the community for a helping hand this year.

“we are going to probably be mailing eight hundred to one thousand care packages, if we get the donations for postage that’s a big need right now,” says Whitehead.

Volunteers say it’s special to see how a small gesture can go a long way.

If anyone would like more information you can find them on Facebook here.

You can also arrange a time to volunteer or mail a check or stamps to their address located at 249 J 3rd St. Ayden North Carolina, 28513.