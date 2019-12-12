Live Now
Naloxone given to North Carolina deputy after investigation

DUDLEY, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was given naloxone after exposure to drugs during an investigation, according to authorities.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the deputy was removing drugs from the scene of an investigation in the town of Dudley on Wednesday when he had a medical emergency., news outlets reported.

The investigation resulted from a call about a drug overdose and involved a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was moving narcotics from the scene to place into evidence when, according to the sheriff’s office, he suffered a “medical emergency.”

