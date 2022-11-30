ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rose Pittman has a lot to be thankful for after hitting it big in the NC Education Lottery.

Pittman took a chance on a $10 Fast Play ticket on Thanksgiving Day and won a $591,449 jackpot. The Rocky Mount resident bought her lucky Big Bucks Bingo ticket at the 301 Convenient Mart on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $419,991. The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. Because Pittman bought a $10 ticket, she won the whole jackpot.