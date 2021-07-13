National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Harry Daniels, and Bakari Sellers to file federal lawsuit in Andrew Brown Jr. Case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – On Wednesday, attorneys Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels will announce the filing of a federal lawsuit in the Andrew Brown Jr. case.

The suit seeks in excess of $30 million in compensatory and punitive damages

On April 21, 2021, deputies shot Brown in the back of the head as he drove away from them while they were attempting to execute a search warrant.

Few details and limited bodycam footage have been released to the family. Seven Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies were put on leave following Brown’s death.