National Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Onslow Women’s Center hosts candlelight vigil

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Statistics don’t show the true effects of a crime based on intimacy.

The Onslow Women’s Center is remembering the 51 North Carolina women, men and children who lost their lives in acts of domestic violence this year.

For Jamie Forcier, the hurt is real and domestic violence is personal.

“I’ve been through domestic violence of my own,” she said. “My husband was an active addict and we went through quite a bit.”

It’s why she shared her story Thursday night at the candlelight vigil in Riverwalk Park.

“People come up to me and say, ‘this is going on in my life right now. How do I handle this? What do I do? What did you do to rebuild yourself,'” she said. “That right there, those kinds of questions are why I do what I do.”

Forcier’s message is a simple one for everyone.

“Love should never hurt,” she said. “No matter the cause of the domestic violence, whether it’s addiction, family history or mental illness or anything, love should never hurt.”

As part of the vigil, Onslow Women’s Center’s associate director read all 51 names of the state’s 2020 domestic violence victims–ringing a bell for each one.

“It’s important to remember that these people are real people who have children, who have families, who had lives and due to their relationships and domestic violence in them, they were taken from us,” said Melissa Radomicki.

