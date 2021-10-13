Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National Stop Bullying Day falls on the second Wednesday in October. It’s a time for school children, their teachers and parents to spend time learning about bullying and recognizing how they can prevent it.

October is also National Bullying Prevention Month. If you see something, say something.

Facts According to National Today, National Stop Bullying Day Facts:

1 in 5 students have been bullied – Of school children between 12 and 18, 1 in 5 reported being bullied.

– Of school children between 12 and 18, 1 in 5 reported being bullied. It heavily affects 6th graders – The grade in which children more commonly report bullying is 6th grade, 31%.

– The grade in which children more commonly report bullying is 6th grade, 31%. Bullying is less likely to be reported in high school – Less than 40% of high schoolers told an adult about incidences of bullying at any time.

– Less than 40% of high schoolers told an adult about incidences of bullying at any time. It has caused kids to skip school – According to one shocking statistic, around 160,000 teens have skipped school due to bullying.

– According to one shocking statistic, around 160,000 teens have skipped school due to bullying. Bystanders absolutely can end bullying – When a peer bystander intervenes, the bullying situation ends in over half of the cases.

The first systematic bullying research was conducted by Dr. Dan Olweus in 1970. He created a bullying prevention program that helped to inform American anti-bullying efforts in the 1990s after the tragic suicide of three boys who were being bullied in 1983.

In 1999, after the horrific events at Columbine High School in Colorado, anti-bullying programs sprung up in and around schools across the country. The movement focused on fixing the environment around victims, no longer putting the weight of the burden on the victim. Anti-bullying laws and policies were introduced and teachers began focusing more on empowering bystanders, classroom policies, and reformation and punishment of bullies.

In 2006, while not explicitly a cyberbullying law, a federal law passed made it a crime to abuse or harass someone online.

In 2008, California became the first state to pass a law against the emerging threat of cyberbullying.