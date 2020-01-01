Live Now
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2020 in Onslow County

Courtesy of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) welcomed the first baby of 2020 born in Onslow County.

Winona Jane Trombley was welcomed into the world at 2:01 a.m. on January 1, 2020, by her parents USMC Lance Corporal Shannon Robertson and her husband, Zachary Trombley, a USMC Veteran.

Winona Jane weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured at 19.7 inches in length.

Winona is the first child for the couple from Massachusetts.

The parents said they chose the name Winona as it means “firstborn daughter”.

