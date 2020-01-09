Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

NC Aquarium seeks to collect food for pantry by Valentine’s Day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is inviting the community to show their love by donating food for those in need.

The aquarium is seeking to collect a ton of food by Valentine’s Day to support the Roanoke Island Food Pantry. 

The pantry helps local families all year and often shelves are in need of restocking following the holidays.

The needed items are:

  • cans of soup or stew
  • canned fruit
  • canned meats like tuna or salmon
  • peanut butter
  • rice
  • beans
  • pasta
  • coffee
  • teabags
  • hygiene products like toothpaste and shampoo

The aquarium is located at 374 Airport Road, Manteo NC, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV