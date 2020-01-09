NC Aquarium seeks to collect food for pantry by Valentine’s Day

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is inviting the community to show their love by donating food for those in need.

The aquarium is seeking to collect a ton of food by Valentine’s Day to support the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

The pantry helps local families all year and often shelves are in need of restocking following the holidays.

The needed items are:

cans of soup or stew

canned fruit

canned meats like tuna or salmon

peanut butter

rice

beans

pasta

coffee

teabags

hygiene products like toothpaste and shampoo

The aquarium is located at 374 Airport Road, Manteo NC, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.