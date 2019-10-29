NCDPS recruiters visit Greenville

People looking for work learned about opportunities with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Recruiters traveled to Greenville and met one-on-one with job candidates for North Carolina state highway patrol, juvenile justice, adult corrections and more.

The events take place monthly.

Qualified candidates are able to begin job applications.

The department called the recruitment sessions a way to teach people about possible career opportunities.

DPS will have a career fair in Pitt County on November 13 at the National Guard Armory.