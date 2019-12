RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Education Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for Cash 5 from Sunday.

Someone gets to start the New Year with a $1,063,165 Cash 5 jackpot.

The ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at the Food Lion on Shearer Road in Mooresville. It matched all five numbers to win the prize.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers are 2-7-13-24-29.