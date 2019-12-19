NC man, woman charged with murder after critically injured infant dies

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after a baby was taken to the hospital and later died last month, according to a news release from Archdale police.

Billy Ray Newsome III and Kendra Olivia Johnson are each charged with felony murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

On Nov. 9, Archdale police, along with firefighters and EMS, were called to 401 Lake Drive regarding a 4-month-old that wasn’t breathing.

The baby was taken to High Point Regional and then to Brenner Children’s Hospital. The baby was listed in extremely critical condition and passed away on Nov. 12.

On Dec. 18, Archdale police got a tip that Newsome was staying at a hotel in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was taken into custody and is being held in the Spartanburg County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Johnson was taken into custody in Lexington and brought to the Randolph County Jail where she is being held without bond.