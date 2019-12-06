NC Packs 4 Patriots preparing packages for troops

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) NC Packs 4 Patriots in Ayden is working to bring the holiday spirit to troops serving our country.

They’ve been preparing packages to send off for delivery since September.

It’s all in an effort to support troops and their families while saying thank you for your service.

This is the busiest time of year, as they work to assemble as many care packages as they can.

“We’re on the tail end of it we have had last minute requests, so we’re trying to fill those…we are still accepting donations we’re still accepting those especially the financial donations for postage and we’ll be mailing every day six days a week,” said Barbara Whitehead, Volunteer Director of NC Packs 4 Patriots.

Whitehead says the initiative is made possible with the help of volunteers and donations.