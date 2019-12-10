NC remains a leader in National Board Certified Teachers

(WNCT) North Carolina continues to lead the nation with teachers who hold certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

In all, 22,653 teachers in North Carolina now have achieved the respected national certification.

Nationally, 3,831 teachers earned the certification in 2018-19, raising the total among all states to nearly 126,000. In addition, almost 4,783 teachers nationally achieved recertification, including 1,421 board-certified teachers in North Carolina, according to a press release

North Carolina Superintendent, Mark Johnson said: “students gain from teachers who earn national certification, a demanding process that helps them become more effective in the classroom by meeting high standards for the profession.”

“It is outstanding for North Carolina to be the leader in nationally certified teachers.”

According to the press release, teachers in North Carolina who achieve certification receive a 12 percent salary supplement to their regular pay.