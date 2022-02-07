NC GOP leaders say they’ll redraw district maps after state Supreme Court threw them out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following the state Supreme Court’s order last week striking down the electoral district maps, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said Monday lawmakers will redraw the maps in the coming days.

The court’s Democratic majority gave the General Assembly until 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, to submit new Congressional and state legislative district maps for consideration.

“We didn’t get a lot of direction as to what would be considered an acceptable map,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell). “A few things we can look at in considering. But what those standards are, we didn’t get from the courts.”

Hise said Republicans are considering whether to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court and what the process would be for drawing new maps under the timeline ordered by the state Supreme Court.

Even though the order left open the option of the General Assembly choosing not to submit new maps for consideration, Republican leaders plan to redraw them.

“It is our intent to comply with the order that’s coming in. So, I think that’s probably likely that we would submit something,” he said.

As of Monday, there were no public meetings or votes scheduled on new maps. The state Supreme Court is also allowing other parties involved in the lawsuit to submit maps themselves that could ultimately be approved instead of what the General Assembly presents.

“It’s an incredibly great day for North Carolina,” said House Democratic Leader Rep. Robert Reives, of Chatham County. “The most important thing that we can do is to try to make government start working again. And, the first way to start making government work again is through fair maps.”

Reives and Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue, of Wake County, held a press conference Monday morning to talk about the decision, saying they had expected to have received clearer direction by then from Republicans about how they planned to move forward with drawing new maps.

The plaintiffs who sued accused Republicans of “extreme partisan gerrymandering,” saying they intentionally drew the districts to maximize the ability of GOP candidates to win races and for the party to gain power.

The order outlines various statistical analyses that can help determine whether districts are partisan gerrymanders. The justices told the legislature that along with new maps, they have to submit an explanation of any data and methods used in determining whether the new maps are constitutional and ensure partisan fairness.

“But, the court gave us no standards of what the acceptable range of those scores would be and a map that they and their partisan bent would approve,” Hise said.

A longer opinion more fully explaining the rationale for the order will come later, though it’s unclear when.

Democrats said the legislature should move forward with discussions about the new maps to try to comply with the deadline the court set.

“Fair maps don’t guarantee that Democrats are going to win. And, they wouldn’t guarantee that Republicans are going to win,” Blue said. “They would say that you can’t set up a set of circumstances so that regardless of what the votes for Democrats are, in the mid-50s or somewhere else, that they still can’t win.”

In its order, the Supreme Court kept the primary election on May 17 as opposed to delaying it again.

They ordered a lower court to approve new maps by noon on Feb. 23. Appeals would have to be filed by 5 p.m. that day.

Currently, candidates are scheduled to begin filing to run for office on the next day, Feb. 24.

Meredith College political analyst David McLennan said there could be further changes to that timeline.

“I think it’s legitimately difficult for the leaders in the General Assembly to draw a map without clear guidelines,” he said. “And, if we have more than one more round of map drawing, this could lead to real difficulty with getting the primaries going.”