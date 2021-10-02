NC Seafood Festival continues in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Seafood Festival is here! Running from October 1st through 3rd.

The festival resumes Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. And on Sunday, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy seafood, rides, live music, a road race, and much more.

The goal of the festival is to promote the economic impact of the seafood industry in the state. As well as promoting tourism in the area.

According to the festival’s website, free parking is available at the NC State Port, on 113 Arendell Street that offers a free shuttle to and from festival grounds all weekend long. That shuttle will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will not be required at the event.

Event organizers ask that pets are left at home.

More information can be found on the North Carolina Seafood Festival’s website.