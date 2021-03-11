NCDHHS hosts virtual chat about COVID vaccines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State health experts and community leaders are working together to spread accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Thursday night was the third of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ fireside chats on COVID vaccines. The goal is to keep North Carolinians informed, so they’ll get their shots when it’s time.

“We see that light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary. “However, there is still a lot of virus here.”

That’s why Cohen is encouraging North Carolinians to get vaccinated.

“We have three safe and effective vaccines,” she said.

Dr. Cohen and other state leaders held a virtual chat Thursday to answer questions people have about vaccines.

“These are vaccines that are built on years of scientific work. They’ve been tested thoroughly,” said Cohen.

One question that was asked is how does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines?

“We know that all three of these vaccines are on par in terms of preventing the worst of what COVID can bring,” said Cohen.

Cohen said all three vaccines protect against hospitalization and death due to the virus. But there are some differences.

“Pfizer and Moderna were tested earlier and the pandemic before this virus changed,” she said. “Johnson & Johnson was tested a bit later and actually was tested in the context of some of the new viral changes.”

Cohen even got her dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

“I think that everyone should get this vaccine and importantly should get the first vaccine that is offered to them,” she said.

The doctor also explained how these vaccines work.

“It’s not a weakened virus or anything like that,” said Cohen. “When you get this vaccine, it’s actually teaching your body how to fight off COVID.”

Other panelists at the virtual talk said North Carolinians have a responsibility to get the shots.

“Don’t let the sacrifice of other people be in vain,” said Bishop William Barber. “The pandemic had its chance. Now, we have to take our chance.”

NCDHHS hopes to host more virtual chats about the vaccines in the future.