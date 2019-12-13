NCDOL warns businesses to be aware of labor law poster scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Labor is warning businesses about labor poster scams.

“These scams surface periodically and business owners, confused and upset about receiving the correspondence, will contact us,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said.

“The threats of fines are bogus and should be ignored. The Department of Labor provides free sets of labor law posters to businesses.”

Some scammers may pose as government officials or use company names such as the North Carolina Labor Law Poster Service, a non-regulatory entity that does not operate under any government agency.

According to the press release, some poster companies threaten fines from $7,000 to as much as $17,000 for non-compliance.

While labor law posters are required to be displayed at a workplace by law, NCDOL inspectors carry the most up-to-date versions of the posters in their vehicles and will distribute them free of charge.