New Bern Midday Mingle connects organizations, businesses

New Bern Chamber of Commerce integrates a “Midday Mingle” to help businesses and organizations find time to connect with each other.

Organizers say those who attend get to enjoy lunch while networking.

Today the mingle was held at the United Way of Coastal Carolina to link the nonprofit with businesses in the area.

The Executive Director of United Way of Coastal Carolina, Sandra Phelps, stated “We have a really strong nonprofit community in the New Bern area, so it is a great opportunity to talk with the business people.”

The next mingle is set for November 13 at the Merci Clinic.

For more on the next mingle check out the New Bern Chamber of Commerce.