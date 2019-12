NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Parks and Recreation is holding a public input meeting on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive.

The meeting ins designed to gather input from the public on programs, park enhancements, new amenities, and future facilities.

Information gathered will be used to update the Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Additional public input meetings will be held in 2020.