New Bern PD closes investigation into alleged incident at local business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has closed an investigation and says no charges will be filed after a video surfaced of an alleged sexual assault at a local business.

On September 20th, New Bern Police say they received information from an anonymous individual asking the department to review segments of video footage totaling around 20 seconds. That video appeared to depict a potential sexual assault against a female at a local downtown business.

New Bern Police issued a search warrant, gaining access to all the business’ surveillance video, computers, and records.

Police say after receiving this information, they immediately initiated an investigation and conducted interviews with several witnesses, including both parties shown in the video. The woman, and alleged victim in the video, told police no crime had been committed against her and requested herself that the investigation be closed.

The department says, “after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office to review the results of the department’s four-day investigation into this incident, and based upon the fact that the female subject assured detectives no crime had been committed against her, this specific investigation has been closed.”

The department goes on to say, “Any victims or witnesses of crime in our community should call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020”.