NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

On November 19th at approximately 11:31pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, New Bern, NC in reference to a shooting victim.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call the New Bern police at 252-633-2020.