New Bern police investigating Friday night shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Liberty Street.

Officers responded to the area of Liberty Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Friday at 7:33 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and located a victim. The victim was transported to Carolina East Medical Center and flown to Vidant Hospital. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are

encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New

Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line

at (252) 633-5141. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public

Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.